Josh Selig And Sharon Gomes Exit Studio 100’s Little Airplane Productions

Josh Selig and Sharon Gomes will be leaving their posts as CEO and COO of Studio 100’s Little Airplane Productions.

Barbara Stephen and Martin Krieger, co-CEOs of Studio 100 International, will work with the Little Airplane team to continue the New York studio’s project pipeline. Studio 100 acquired Little Airplane in 2017, and the production company has assisted the company in expanding its activities in the U.S. and Canada.

Hans Bourlon, founding shareholder and CEO of Studio 100, stated, “Due to the impact of the ongoing COVID 19-pandemic on Studio 100’s business, we have decided to further integrate the activities of our Studio 100 International business unit under the leadership of Barbara Stephen and Martin Krieger in order to create a more streamlined organization. I want to sincerely thank Josh and Sharon for their hard work and commitment to Little Airplane and Studio 100 over the last 3 years and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Selig added, “While our collaboration has come to an end, I have every faith in the team at Little Airplane and Studio 100 to continue delivering the kind of high-quality preschool shows that Little Airplane is renowned for. I wish them all the very best! As for me, I will be announcing a new China/US initiative in the coming year and I will continue to create and produce meaningful children’s content for the global market.”