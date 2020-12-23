FOX Previews ‘The Great North’ In January 2021

FOX will present a special preview of The Great North on January 3, 2021.

Produced through Bento Box Entertainment, The Great North will be part of the network’s “Animation Domination” lineup. The animated comedy follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family. Voiced by Nick Offerman, single dad Beef does his best to keep his kids close. The voice talent includes Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, and Megan Mullaly, among others.

Created, written, and executive-produced by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, The Great North has been renewed for a second season. Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard is also attached as an executive producer.

On January 3, the 20th Television production will follow the series premiere of Call Me Kat.