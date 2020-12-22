ZDF Enterprises To Distribute New Wildlife Doc

ZDF Enterprises picked up the global distribution rights to In Touch with a Giant Pacific Octopus.

Produced by NDR Naturfilm and Doclights in association with ARTE and ORF, the documentary sheds light on the biggest octopus species in the world. From wildlife filmmaker and marine biologist Florian Graner, the documentary depicts the developments of a young female giant octopus at a Marine Science Center, as she solves complex problems. ZDF launches In Touch with a Giant Pacific Octopus on the international market this month.

Ralf Rueckauer, vice president of ZDFE.unscripted at ZDF Enterprises, remarked, “As a top underwater cameraman, Florian Graner’s career has taken him all over the world working on series such as Blue Planet and Oceans for the BBC and Animal Planet’s River Monsters amongst many others. His vast experience is evident having beautifully captured the private life of one of nature’s most elusive sea animals.”