Rotterdam’s International Film Fest Announces Film Programming

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) revealed the sixteen films to be featured in its Tiger Competition.

The festival’s flagship competition will showcase the world and international premieres of several films. The Tiger Competition will include Selim Mourad’s Agate mousse, Queena Li’s Bipolar, James Vaughan’s Friends and Strangers, and Nino Martínez Sosa’s Liboria, among others. Selections were also announced for the Big Screen Competition and Ammodo Tiger Short Competition.

The festival will open with Anders Thomas Jensen’s Riders of Justice, which is featured in the Limelight track. The IFFR Talks programming will present a conversation with Kelly Reichardt, who will receive the Robby Müller Award. Reichardt’s film, First Cow, will also be included in the Limelight section.

Vanja Kaludjercic, festival director, commented, “In a year like no other, filmmakers have gone above and beyond to complete works in challenging circumstances, and there has been no shortage of great films looking for a home at IFFR. This edition’s revised Tiger Competition and Big Screen Competition, as well as the Ammodo Tiger Short Competition, encapsulate IFFR’s spirit as a platform for the discovery of visions that pique our curiosity and capture our imagination.”