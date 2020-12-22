Netflix German Original ‘The Empress’ To Start Production

Netflix confirmed that its German original series The Empress will enter production in spring 2021.

Starring Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant in the lead roles, the six-part series revolves around Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria-Hungary and Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, Princess of Bavaria and better known as “Sisi.” Set against a backdrop of jealousy, intrigue, and power struggles, the series tells the great love story of the imperial couple.

Sommerhaus Filmproduktion will produce the series for Netflix, with Katrin Gebbe and Florian Cossen attached as directors. The Empress is scheduled to launch in spring 2022.

Katharina Eyssen, showrunner and writer, said, “The Empress offers us the chance to tell the moving story of Empress Elisabeth for a contemporary audience. According to a modern image of women. Devrim is not only a highly talented, multi-faceted actress, but for me embodies this very woman: intelligent, passionate, rebellious. Philip Froissant, for his part, will make of the role of Franz Joseph something we have not seen before: An ambivalent and fascinating ruler whose conflicts are more topical than ever.”