‘His Dark Materials’ Renewed By HBO And BBC

HBO and BBC One renewed His Dark Materials for an eight-episode third season.

Produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema, His Dark Materials is adapted from Philip Pullman’s trilogy of the same name. Season two of the drama series began airing November 16, 2020. The series follows Lyra, a brave young woman from another world, as she embarks on a journey in a mysterious abandoned city. She meets Will who is running from a troubled past, and the two learn that their fates are tied to reunite Will with his father. The second season wraps up on December 28 on HBO.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, commented, “Bringing Philip Pullman’s epic, intricate and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege. We thank our incredible partners at the BBC and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the indefatigable Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work on the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter in Lyra’s journey.”