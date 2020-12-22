CBS Orders Full Season Of ‘B Positive’

CBS placed a full-season order for B Positive in the 2020-2021 broadcast season.

From executive producer Chuck Lorre and creator Marco Pennette, B Positive stars Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. Inspired by Pennette’s experience as a transplant recipient, the series follows Drew, a therapist and newly divorced dad, who discovers he needs a new kidney. He meets Gina, a woman from his past who volunteers to donate hers.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, B Positive airs on the CBS Television Network.