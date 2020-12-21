NATPE Miami Virtual Announces Conference Agenda

NATPE announced plans for its upcoming NATPE Miami Virtual 2021.

The next edition of the NATPE Miami 2021 Marketplace and Conference will showcase four channels: Revenue Generation, Audience Strategy, Acquisition and Distribution, and New Global Content. Each day will include five programming blocks, with each block covering a different programming track.

NATPE has confirmed a lineup with executives from AMC, A+E, FilmRise, FOX, PBS, Telemundo, Starz, and ViacomCBS, among others. Further information regarding the programming agenda can be found here.

The conference portion of NATPE Miami Virtual will run from January 19-22, 2021, while the marketplace will be available to attendees from January 19-29.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, commented, “We are about to enter a year of new deals and opportunities as demand for new content is at its highest. NATPE Virtual Miami offers unique opportunities via the most user friendly and intuitive platform to provide business intelligence and the best in content forward from global distributors. We are proud to launch our VIP Buyers lounge to the top acquisition executives from around the World.”