Media Ranch Scores ‘Stung Bitten Burned’ Deals

Media Ranch secured production and option orders for Stung Bitten Burned.

In the Netherlands, BNNVARA produced a 10-episode series of Stung Bitten Burned to air on NPO3 in January 2021. A local adaptation of the factual wildlife experimental series was also ordered in Belgium for 2021, and an option was picked up by Delta Studios in Sweden.

Stung Bitten Burned was originally produced by format creator Made By Us for DR Ultra in Denmark, where a fourth season is in development. The series portrays what happens when its host gets stung, bitten, and burned by different local animals.

Sophie Ferron, president and founder of Media Ranch, said, “Media Ranch is thrilled to see Stung Bitten Burned in production in The Netherlands, soon in Belgium and back on DR in Denmark, with a version optioned in Sweden. This program is a fun and informative nature-themed program. We look forward to a great iteration of the format in The Netherlands and beyond. Our Dutch audiences are going to love this show!”