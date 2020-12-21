Electric Entertainment Showcases Holiday Programming On Streaming Channel

Electric Entertainment is highlighting a host of free programming for the holiday season on ElectricNow.

Starting Christmas Eve, the company’s linear and on-demand streaming channel will also stream Christmas-themed episodes of The Librarians and Leverage. The evening programming will also feature the 2018 version of A Christmas Carol starring Stuart Brennan and Bonnie Wright.

On Christmas Day, fans of The Librarian (pictured) will be able to watch three movies of the week for free throughout the day: Quest for the Spear, Return To King Solomon’s Mines, and The Curse of the Judas Chalice. The first two episodes of The Librarians will also be presented in a special two-hour movie presented in a never-before-seen Cinemascope version.

In addition, December 26 programming highlights the first two episodes of The Outpost as well as five feature films of Mythica. On New Year’s Eve, Mythica: A Quest for Heroes will stream, followed by a marathon of season one and two of The Outpost.