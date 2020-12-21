Cartoons on the Bay Presents Pulcinella Awards

Cartoons on the Bay wrapped up its online edition this past weekend. The cross-media animation and children’s television festival awarded two series from Rai Ragazzi with honors.

Lupin’s Tales won the best pre-school series. Produced by Xilam Animation in association with Maga Animation Studio, with participation from Rai Ragazzi and France Télévisions, the series debuted on Rai Yoyo on December 20, 2020. It follows the adventures of a little wolf who dreams of becoming a fairy tale hero.

Topo Gigio (pictured) received the award for best children’s series. From Topo Gigio and MoviMenti Production in collaboration with Rai Ragazzi, the 2D-animated series chronicles the daily adventures of the first mouse that lives in the world of humans.

The UNICEF award went to Lampadino e Caramella nel MagiRegno degli Zampa, the cartoon series produced by Rai Ragazzi and Animundi.