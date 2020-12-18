Up The Ladder: Entertainment One

Entertainment One (eOne) upped Jacqueline Sacerio to executive vice president of Scripted Television.

Sacerio previously served as SVP in the scripted TV division. Before joining the company, she was a film and television agent at CAA.

Recently, Showtime gave a series order for Sacerio’s drama series Yellowjackets. She is also currently overseeing Cruel Summer, an upcoming thriller for Freeform from Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel, and eOne. Sacerio’s additional projects in development include More Happy Than Not for HBO Max, Philly Reign at USA, and a number of projects for networks and streamers, including Apple TV+.

Pancho Mansfield, president of eOne’s Global Scripted Television, commented, “Jackie is an exceptionally talented and attuned creative executive who has been doing wonderful work at eOne. We’re thrilled that the announcement of her recent promotion coincides with Showtime’s order of Yellowjackets and are excited for her to continue developing and producing premium original content that is smart, compelling and diverse.”