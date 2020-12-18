THEMA To Distribute BLACKPILLS’ Content Catalog

THEMA, a subsidiary of Canal+ Group, and the production company BLACKPILLS entered a distribution partnership.

Through its entertainment service, BLACKPILLS offers high-quality, short-form series in a range of genres, including drama, comedy, sci-fi, and more. Localized in 15 languages, the scripted content production company’s series have reached three million users worldwide. As part of the partnership, THEMA will oversee the international distribution of BLACKPILLS’ catalog of short-form series.

Patrick Holzman, CEO of BLACKPILLS, commented, “BLACKPILLS is delighted with this agreement which allows it to approach THEMA’s extensive customer and prospect base of distributors around the world. This agreement once again strengthens the exposure of BLACKPILLS brand in territories where we had little or no presence and will quickly allow privileged access to our catalog of premium short form series, which are becoming essential for young adults.”

Philippe Rouxel, EVP Distribution at THEMA, added, “We are very excited to welcome BLACKPILLS into THEMA’s growing portfolio of non-linear content propositions. Our aim is to bring BLACKPILLS’ distinctive short-form drama series, with their unique storytelling, to ever-engaged young adult audiences throughout the world.”