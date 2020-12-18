NENT Group Launches ‘We Children from Bahnhof Zoo’ In 2021

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) will debut We Children from Bahnhof Zoo on its streaming service Viaplay in spring 2021.

Produced by Constantin Television in cooperation with Amazon and with NENT Group, We Children from Bahnhof Zoo tells a powerful tale of six teenagers who find each other in the underground clubs of Berlin. The eight-part series is based on Christiane F.’s bestselling autobiography, which was previously adapted into a cult film by David Bowie. Philipp Kadelbach will serve as director and creative producer.

Filippa Wallestam, chief content officer at NENT Group, stated, “This is an unbelievably powerful story about growing up that is both difficult viewing and beautifully told at the same time. In particular, I found the depiction of young girls’ vulnerability as they take their first steps into adulthood very moving. This year, our originals have won awards, been shown around the world and attracted more viewers than ever. Ambitious and unique shows like We Children from Bahnhof Zoo are just a taste of what’s in store for Viaplay audiences in 2021.”