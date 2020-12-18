MIPTV Digital, MIPCOM Live

Reed MIDEM has made its calendar decision for 2021: MIPTV will take place online from April 12-16, while MIPCOM will return as an in-person market from October 11-14.

The 58th edition of MIPTV will include the MIPDoc and MIPFormats programming. The online platform will offer enhanced one-to-one business meeting tools, with further details to be announced. If the pandemic will relax its grip, MIPTV organizers will consider a small in-person event with screenings in the Palais to complement the digital edition.

Jerome Delhaye, director of Reed MIDEM’s Entertainment Division, remarked, “We have learned a great deal in this extraordinary year. Two points stand out very clearly across all of Reed MIDEM’s events: the need for clear and, when possible, timely decision making, so our partners around the globe can plan for the year ahead; and the need to get back to doing business face-to-face. That is why we are confirming plans now for the two biggest annual events in the television calendar. We remain especially optimistic about the 2nd half of 2021 and as such we are focusing all our energies on bringing everyone back to Cannes in October for the business reunion that the industry is so eagerly awaiting.”