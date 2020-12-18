Banijay Rights Announces ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Adaptation In Canada

Banijay Rights, the global distributor for Banijay, scored a deal for an adaptation of Celebrity Big Brother for French-speaking Canada.

Produced by Entourage Television, in collaboration with Bell Media, Big Brother Célébrités will debut on Noovo on January 10, 2021. Hosted by Marie-Mai, the new reality show will feature 15 Quebec personalities who will enter the Big Brother house to live together and be completely cut off from the outside world.

The first announced celebrities will be Claude Bégin, Jean Pascal, Rita Baga, Lysandre Nadeau, and Geneviève Borne, with additional contestants to be unveiled during the premiere.

Big Brother has been adapted in 60 markets and aired in 80 countries. The Banijay format has more than 470 seasons, with almost 30,000 episodes.