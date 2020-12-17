Passion Distribution Scores Sales In Asia

Passion Distribution closed deals for its documentary programming slate in Asia.

For Southeast Asia, The Phoenix Channel picked up The Great Plague and How to Build A City from the international distributor. Produced by Voltage TV and Motion Content Group for Channel 5, The Great Plague looks at the The Great Plague of 1665 and 1666 which took the lives of one in four London residents. From WildBear Entertainment Production, How to Build A City portrays the creative genius of historical and contemporary engineers, architects, and urban planners, who shaped some of the world’s most stunning cities.

South Korea’s Aceonemedia acquired WildBear Entertainment’s Future Warfare, which explores military trends from the past and present day. Aceonemedia also secured 1000 Years of History (pictured), a six-part documentary from Middlechild, Lambent Productions, and Raise The Roof Productions.

In a pan-Asia deal, National Geographic Channel licensed a documentary package that includes #Trump: How Social Media Changed The Presidency, produced by Pioneer Productions. Hong Kong’s TVB nabbed Miriam’s Deathly Adventure, a Wild Pictures production for BBC Two. NGC licensed QE2: The World’s Most Luxurious Hotel and Weather Top Tens.

Rob Bassett, senior sales manager at Passion Distribution, remarked, “While this year has been a challenging one for so many reasons, we are delighted that Passion programming is still resonating with channels and viewers across Asia and beyond.”