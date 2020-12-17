MGM, Make It Happen, And France TV Team Up For ‘The Reunion’

MGM International TV Productions, Make It Happen Studio, and France Télévisions signed on for the new drama series The Reunion.

Based on the novel La Jeune Fille et la Nuit by Guillaume Musso, The Reunion explores the disappearance of a glamorous high school girl along the French Riviera 25 years ago. Produced by Sydney Gallonde’s Make It Happen Studio, the six-part drama series takes place in the present day when three friends reunite and are bound by a tragic secret.

The Reunion is part of a slate of international series in development with France Télévisions and MGM International TV Productions. MGM Studios will oversee international distribution.

Sydney Gallonde, executive producer and CEO of Make it Happen Studio, commented, “I’m so excited to bring Guillaume Musso’s story to life. It is amazing to think how much Guillaume has achieved in the last ten years. He quickly established himself as the reader’s favorite novelist in not only key French-language markets but around the world in 44 different languages. Alongside the international team involved and as well as the support of France Television’s scripted executives team, I know we will rise to the challenge to reflect Guillaume Musso’s breathtaking talent on screen.”

Diego Piasek, SVP of International Television Productions at MGM, added “The Reunion is a vivid reflection of a creative and great collaboration between different cultures, that is ultimately targeting both local and international audiences alike. We can’t wait to go into production and share this series with the original fans of Guillaume Musso’s book, as well as new audiences worldwide.”