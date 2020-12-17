Kanal D International Sends ‘Ruthless City’ To South Africa In 2021

Kanal D International (KDI), the global business arm of Demirören Media, confirmed that its drama series Ruthless City will air in South Africa in 2021.

KDI also announced that Flames of Desire will head to Tunisia and Ethiopia. Next year, Ethiopian audiences will also see Meryem, a drama about a romantic triangle, and Wounded Love, an epic drama that depicts the Turkish Independence War.

Kuzey & Guney will continue to broadcast across Sub-Saharan Africa. The family drama chronicles the rivalry between two brothers who have extremely different characters, yet their only common goal is love.

Lastly, For My Son heads to Israel. Mixing action and literature, the series follows ex-police officer Poyraz as he struggles against evil while maintaining love for his son and Aysegul.