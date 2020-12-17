HBO Europe Reveals New Cast Members For ‘Beforeigners’ S2

HBO Europe revealed new cast members for the second season of Beforeigners.

Produced by Rubicon TV, a Banijay company, the second season of Beforeigners continues to follow Oslo’s first multi-temporal police team. When a 19th-century woman turns up killed, Lars and Alfhidr, played by Nicolai Cleve Broch and Krista Kosonen respectively, must solve a mystery that spans countries and centuries. Paul Kaye (pictured), Ann Akin, Jade Anouka, Billy Postlethwaite, and Philip Rosch will join the cast. The series is currently in production in Norway.

Season one of Beforeigners is available across HBO Europe territories, and it streams on HBO Max in the U.S. The series has also been picked up in Latin America, France, Belgium, and Russia, among other territories.

Antony Root, head of Original Production at WarnerMedia EMEA, said, “We are delighted to welcome these wonderful actors to Beforeigners season 2. We don’t want to give any spoilers, but we think audiences will be very intrigued to discover the British connection to the season’s main story.”