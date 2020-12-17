ATF Pitch Winners Announced

The Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) announced the winners of the Animation, Chinese, and Format Pitches, which took place through ATF Online+.

One Animation’s Hard Boiled won the ATF Animation Pitch, which was in its fourth edition this year. Nick Calpakdjian’s Blog Wars was honored with the award for the ATF Formats Pitch.

This year’s ATF Chinese Pitch covered three categories. Yeoh Chooi Keen and Liew Mei Ying took home the Online Drama Series award for Seven days, which tells the story of a girl who is on the verge of death after saving a boy. In the Theatrical/Online Movie category, Sim Soo Kee and Tan Yoke Ching received the award for The Kidnapping Case, a movie about a former criminal who kidnaps someone for his daughter’s medical expenses. Pang Mee Mee was the winner in the Chinese Scriptwriting category for her script of a young policewoman who becomes involved in a missing person case.

ATF will take place next year from December 1-3, 2021.