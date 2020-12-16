WildBrain Launches Kids’ Channels On Samsung TV Plus

WildBrain entered a partnership with Samsung to roll out a host of new kids’ and teen channels on Samsung TV Plus.

WildBrain’s partnership with Samsung marks the first time the company has launched ad-supported linear channels on a connected-TV service in Europe. As of December 9, 2020, the “Caillou and Friends” channel (pictured) has launched in France and Spain, and the “Teletubbies and Friends” channel has launched in Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The spring and summer of 2021 will see the launch of additional channels across Europe and North America. “Degrassi” will roll out in the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, “Bob the Builder and Friends” will be available in the U.K., Italy, and Spain. Finally, “Strawberry Shortcake and Friends” will roll out in France, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Deirdre Brennan, EVP, Content Partnerships at WildBrain, commented, “All indicators show that connected TVs are the new choice for home viewing and that families are increasingly turning to ad-supported video services on this platform as a source of quality entertainment. Through this exciting partnership with Samsung TV Plus we will offer distinct channels that draw on WildBrain’s deep content library, allowing us to share iconic shows like Teletubbies, Caillou, Strawberry Shortcake and Degrassi with millions of families across North America and Europe.”