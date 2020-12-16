Rakuten TV To Debut ‘Champions’ In Summer 2021

Rakuten TV will exclusively premiere Champions for free in summer 2021.

Produced in collaboration with El Cañonazo Transmedia, Champions depicts the success stories of the world’s leading female soccer players. Currently in pre-production, the original documentary series stars six of the world’s leading female soccer players, who travel to different countries to meet with long-time players and legends of the sport.

Joining the Rakuten Stories catalogue, Champions will be available on Rakuten TV across 43 countries in Europe by summer 2021.

Teresa López, content director of Rakuten TV, said, “Optimism and empowerment of people are two core values of Rakuten TV that permeate the DNA of all our original content. It is a real privilege for us to be involved in a production of these characteristics that is destined to be not only be a tribute to a select group of outstanding athletes, but also an echo of the social change portrayed through a group of women who fight every day to claim that talent knows no gender.”

Roger Casas-Alatriste, CEO of El Cañonazo Transmedia, added, “We are very excited to embark on this project. Champions is a series that brings together all the qualities of the projects that are best aligned with our values. It is a story of global relevance with local players, but with no borders, using narrative vehicles such as football and female empowerment that will certainly not leave anyone untouched.”