One Life Studios Partners With Sony Pictures Networks For Catalogue Distribution

One Life Studios (OLS) secured the exclusive rights to license and distribute Sony Pictures Networks India’s content catalogue in CEE, CIS, China, and Japan.

OLS has made strides in the industry being the first studio in India to retain 100 percent IP for two of its mega dramas. With an extensive catalogue across genres, the studio has signed partnerships with multiple international studios across the globe. The collaboration between OLS and SPN will leverage each company’s respective strengths to expand their reach internationally.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, founder and chief creative at One Life Studios, commented, “At One Life Studios, we always try and push the envelope to achieve more and bring the best content that there is for our audience across the world. We only plan to go onward and upward from here. The excitement with the team knows no bounds as we set out to distribute and license the catalogue of one of the most respectable television content creators in our country, Sony Pictures Networks India, in CIS, CEE China and Japan. With our extensive and vast networking and their popular content, we will give audiences across the globe the best of Indian television.”

Rohit Gupta, chief revenue officer, Ad Sales & International Business, at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), said, “We are thrilled to partner with One Life Studios from the house of Swastik Productions as our exclusive content distributor in Japan, China, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Central & Eastern Europe. This alliance will further strengthen our syndication reach by making our content available to a newer market and set of audience. The two-year deal will enable the network to offer its holistic entertainment package and tap into an expanded audience demography.”