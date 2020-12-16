Channel 5 Orders ‘The Holiday’

Channel 5, part of ViacomCBS Networks International, commissioned The Holiday, a drama series based on T.M. Logan’s bestseller of the same name.

The Holiday will be jointly developed by NENT Studios UK, Projector Pictures, Clapperboard Studios, and Night Train Media. The primetime drama follows four women on a trip to a villa in the south of France. On the day they arrive, Kate uncovers that her husband is having an affair and suspects the other woman is one of her best friends. But who could it be? As Kate comes close to the truth, she realizes that the stakes are much higher than she ever imagined.

Executive producers for the thriller include Dave Clarke from NENT Studios UK, Rachel Gesua and Trevor Eve from Projector Pictures, Mike Benson from Clapperboard Studios, and Herbert Kloiber and Olivia Pahl from Night Train Media.

Adam Barth, commercial director at NENT Studios UK, stated, “Channel 5 has commissioned some standout, ratings-winning thrillers in the past couple of years, so we are delighted that it quickly saw the potential in The Holiday as its next gripping new drama series.”

Herbert Kloiber, CEO of Night Train Media, added, “We are very excited to team with NENT Studios UK on The Holiday, marking the first of several exceptional projects we are joining forces on together. T.M.Logan’s book was a fantastic success, which we are looking forward to bringing to the screen for audiences worldwide to enjoy.”