ACF Investment Bank Enlists Dorothy Crompton

Dorothy Crompton, an independent media consultant and former 20th Century Fox Television executive, will be working in a sales and business development capacity for ACF Investment Bank.

Crompton will bolster ACF’s global reach within the production community and all IP-related entities. With offices in London and Los Angeles, the company specializes in selling, buying, and fundraising for businesses in the media and entertainment industry.

Crompton previously served as vice president of Format Licensing for 20th Century Fox, where she was responsible for the studio’s global format distribution. More recently, she oversaw the first format adaptations of This Is Us for broadcasters in France, Italy, The Netherlands, and Turkey.

Thomas Dey, chief executive officer at ACF Investment Bank, remarked, “Dorothy’s experience in global television sales and format production will bring new opportunities and relationships to ACF as our business enters its tenth year as leaders in investment banking for TV production businesses. We welcome Dorothy’s enthusiasm and expertise to continue the upward growth of our company.”

Crompton added, “I am excited to work with Thomas and the ACF team to bring a unique blend of industry experience from my role at 20th Century Fox and my extensive relationships with production companies and broadcast networks.”