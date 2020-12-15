VIS And The Mediapro Studio Start Production On ‘Club 57’ S2

ViacomCBS International Studios and The Mediapro Studio started production on the second season of Club 57.

Produced for Nickelodeon Latin America, Club 57 is being filmed in Bogota, Colombia. Created by Catharina Ledeboer, the teen musical series features an international cast that includes Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry, Riccardo Frascari, and Sebastían Silva, among others. The new season will include new cast members, including Santiago Achaga, Johann Vera, and Carolina Angarita.

Singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner will return to compose and produce the soundtrack, which will highlight musical contributions from Mau y Ricky, Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry, and Camilo Echeverry.

In season two of Club 57, Eva and Rubén continue their time-traveling adventures, which will not only test their intelligence but their hearts as well. Eva will also find herself at a crossroads, deciding whether or not to risk everything for love.