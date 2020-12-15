Up The Ladder: Kanal D International

Kanal D International (KDI) announced four promotions in its sales team.

Mikaela Pérez was promoted to sales manager of the Americas & Spain. Selim Türkmen was upped to sales manager of MENA, SSA & Western Europe. Ekin Koyuncu was named sales manager of Central & Eastern Europe. Finally, Salmi Gambarova was raised to sales executive of Russia & CIS.

Kerim Emrah Turna, executive director at KDI, said, “The global content industry, especially the Turkish Drama, continued to grow this year against all odds, like pandemics… As Kanal D International we worked hard for this growth with our experienced talents. Therefore I’m proud to announce the promotions of this successful sales team. With our newly added and appointed colleagues Kanal D International will continue to be the leader in content distribution all around the world.”