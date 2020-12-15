Tubi Rolls Out On Roku In Mexico

Tubi launched on the Roku platform in Mexico.

Roku users in Mexico will be able to access thousands of television programs and movies through Tubi. Tubi offers a range of content from Latin America and the U.S., all localized in Spanish-language. The FOX Entertainment free streaming service showcases movies like Sergio Peña’s Consciencia, as well as collections such as Hollywood Favorites and The Best of TV Azteca, which includes Exatlón Mexico, MasterChef, and more.

Andrea Clarke-Hall, head of Global Business Development at Tubi, commented, “Our partnership with Roku in Mexico is instrumental in our mission to have cost-free premium entertainment accessible to everyone. We’re excited to expand our footprint with one of the leading streaming brands, in concert with our content partner TV Azteca, with Roku users now able to enjoy an immense library featuring some of the world’s beloved Spanish-language titles.”

Yulia Poltorak, director of International Content Distribution at Roku, added, “Tubi is an important AVOD channel that is already very popular on the Roku platform in the U.S. and we are excited to bring their extensive entertainment library to users in Mexico.