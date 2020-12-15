LS Distribution Scores ‘Tandem’ Sale In Spain

LS Distribution, part of Mediawan Group, closed a deal for procedural drama Tandem with Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 Group.

Antena 3 Group picked up four seasons of Tandem to air in Spain. Produced by DEMD Productions in association with France Télévisions, the crime drama follows two police officers who were formerly married. The two exes find their professional and personal lives mixing, as they also try their hand at raising their two teenagers.

Tandem is currently in its fifth season. Previous seasons have been picked up by Discovery for Italy, RTBF for Belgium, and Fox for Bulgaria, among others. LS Distribution oversees worldwide distribution for the series.

Sébastien Pavard, producer at DEMD, commented, “We are delighted with this sale at Antena 3 Group in Spain. Tandem is thus continuing its export abroad. The Astrid Veillon and Stéphane Blancafort duo knew how to meet the public both in France and abroad.”