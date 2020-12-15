FOX Orders Modern Version Of ‘Fantasy Island’

FOX placed a straight-to-series order for a new version of Fantasy Island from Liz Craft and Sarah Fain.

Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and FOX Entertainment, the contemporary adaptation of Fantasy Island delves into the “what if” questions of life. Each episode depicts emotional stories from people who walk in with a desire and find themselves reborn through Fantasy Island.

Craft and Fain will serve as executive producers. Previously, the duo have executive-produced and written for TV series such as Angel, The Shield, and The Vampire Diaries.

Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, and Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television, stated, “Fantasy Island has always been one of our most popular and iconic series and when we heard Liz and Sarah’s vision of this world, we immediately knew they were onto something special. We can’t think of better partners than FOX to work on this entirely novel take on this classic property — this is truly a wonderful and exciting way to launch our new venture, Gemstone Studios.”