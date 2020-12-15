Eva Lanska Unveils New Drama Inspired By Brigitte Bardot

London-based director and screenwriter Eva Lanska announced her new drama feature, I Am Not An Actress.

I Am Not An Actress takes inspiration from the public life and animal rights advocacy of Brigitte Bardot. With the script nearly completed, the film has been Lanska’s passion project since 2008. The narrative addresses two contemporary social problems, toxic masculinity in the film industry and animal abuse around the world. Lanska is currently in negotiations with film production companies for financing and distribution.

Lanska’s previous film, Little French Fish, looked at the global stigma against interracial marriages through the relationship of an Orthodox Jewish woman and a Muslim man. The film was selected by the Washington Jewish Film Festival. Her first film, Okay, Mum, took Best Picture at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Lanska remarked, “Over the years, Madame Bardot has been frequently covered in the French and global media for her strong opinions. In some ways, I’m writing a script inspired by her life so that both her critics and admirers can better understand her and her activism.”