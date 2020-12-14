A NATPE Talk With VIS’ Guillermo Borensztein

Guillermo Borensztein (pictured above) is the Buenos Aires, Argentina-based vp of Sales and Co-Productions for ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) Americas. VideoAge reached out to Borensztein to talk about the upcoming NATPE Miami.

VideoAge: Are you mentally prepared to start 2021 with another virtual market?

Guillermo Borensztein: Yes! We fully support this new NATPE format and wanted to be able to participate and engage on different levels because it’s so important to have this venue to be able to share our content and upcoming projects. And, of course, from a networking perspective, as well. It’s crucial that we continuously evaluate and refine how we reach our partners, clients, and others in this industry in 2021. Even more so in this new normal, where conventions and events will adapt and we have this merger between virtual and in-person experiences.

VA: Will this NATPE Miami be different?

GB: The essence of the event itself doesn’t change, but our shift in strategy and interest does. NATPE Miami is at the beginning of the calendar year, where we are defining projects and deals and setting our objectives for the year. The focus of this event is also centered around the Americas, which is our direct sphere of influence and where we host local editions of this event in person. Strategically, it’s important to be a part of the virtual event.

VA: Which LATAM territory (or territories) would you like to see improve in 2021?

GB: Mexico and Brazil are definitely key markets with regards to our positioning and local production strategy when we consider the studios’ business. From one angle, we have content that reaches the U.S. Hispanic market, which in turn allows us to create different business opportunities and influences the way we think about projects and how to tackle new productions. We have an equal powerhouse in Telefe, with Argentina, Colombia, and Chile steadily increasing productions and securing partnerships with key players. Overall, local content has its own unique and strategic value.

VA: How do you decide which virtual markets to participate in? Which factors are most important to you (cost, number of buyers expected, ease of navigation, the presence of competitors)?

GB: It’s clear to us that these events are extremely valuable, not only to sell content, but also to interact with and analyze the industry from a large-scale perspective. Our partners’ solution team surveys the different global events with a commercial and business intelligence lens to meet the needs and interests of each cluster.

VA: How do you envision the future of NATPE as an organization?

GB: NATPE is a key player in this vast entertainment industry and we envision growth and transformation in its bright future. NATPE is a crucial partner to expand great stories and bring our diverse content to the world. Those of us who develop and produce quality content, as well as those who seek it, will continue to need and support the NATPE network so that we are always at the forefront of content and consumption trends.