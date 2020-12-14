Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay confirmed Peter Langenberg in the role of group COO.

In addition to Banijay Brands and IT, Langenberg will be responsible for operations in the U.K., India, Benelux, Russia, and Poland. He joined the company as COO in November 2016, leading operations across its global footprint. Before joining Banijay, he served at Warner Bros. International TV Production as VP of Business Management, which he held from 2011 to 2016.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, said, “Peter has been a key figure for Banijay in the acquisition process and subsequent integration. A valued member of our exec team, he is now at the forefront of our operations worldwide, leading a number of departments and a vast proportion of our footprint. Not only is he a great asset for the business but his appointment marks the completion of building an incredibly talented central leadership team.”