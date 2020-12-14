Mondo TV Iberoamérica Scores Sales For ‘Heidi Bienvenida’ In LATAM

Mondo TV Iberoamérica, part of Mondo TV, sold its live-action series Heidi Bienvenida.

Colombia’s RTVC picked up the first season, titled Heidi, Bienvenida a Casa, for its channel Señal Colombia. The season has successfully launched in several territories in Latin America, where it premiered on Nickelodeon Latin America and aired across a number of free-to-air channels in the region.

Co-produced with Alianzas Producciones, Heidi Bienvenida is a modern reinterpretation of Johanna Spyri’s classic tale of a girl who arrives in the big city. The second season of the show is available to Latin American audiences through Amazon Prime Video.

Maria Bonaria Fois, general manager of Mondo TV Iberoamérica, commented, “The continuing success of Heidi Bienvenida underlines the universal popularity of its themes and stories to its fast-growing teen and tween audience and is a tribute to a brilliantly written show with a marvelous cast. We’re delighted to be partnering with Señal Colombia, a highly respected public broadcaster, in bringing this show to even more viewers in Latin America.”