Konami Cross Media Inks Deals For Bomberman And Contra Specialty Items

Konami Cross Media NY announced new licensing deals for Bomberman and Contra, two of Konami’s iconic IPs.

For the Bomberman brand, Neamedia will develop 3D figurines, which will be widely available in specialty, mass, and online retailers.

The Yetee will offer a product range for both IPs. Set to launch in the first quarter of 2021, the product offering includes Hawaiian-style shirts, hats, t-shirts, and posters. The Yetee will also create action figures of Bill Rizer and Lance Bean from Contra.

Jennifer Coleman, vice president of Licensing and Marketing, Konami Cross Media NY, commented, “We are pleased to be working with these two highly creative and collaborative partners. Neamedia has a reputation for pushing creative boundaries and creating visually stunning figurines and The Yetee is a gaming fan-favorite thanks to their inspired designs and fun product lines that enthusiasts cannot resist.”