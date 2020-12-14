BlackBox Multimedia and The Mediapro Studio Partner For ’58 Seconds’

BlackBox Multimedia and The Mediapro Studio entered a partnership for the international co-production of 58 Seconds.

From Jeremy Brock and Paul Unwin, 58 Seconds is a front-line drama revolving around the lives of a group of humanitarian relief workers. The series follows the doctors and their teams as they confront nearly unimaginable challenges, while forming resilient bonds and falling in love. Each season will take viewers to different front-line locations to tell the stories of today’s real-life superheroes.

Giuliano Papadia, CEO of BlackBox Multimedia, commented, “Partnering with The Mediapro Studio makes total sense, their creative vision for the series aligns perfectly with ours and they have proven again and again they can create an English-language show that will resonate with global audiences. Together with Paul and Jeremy, we’re confident of producing a series that will really captivate the world with its stunning locations, compelling characters and exciting plot.”

Laura Fernández Espeso, Corporate and Television director of The Mediapro Studio, added, “The series represents the kind of addictive and bold TV content that The Mediapro Studio develops for global audiences in the English language. We have in BlackBox Multimedia the best partner for this adventure, as well as Jeremy Brock and Paul Unwin, whose proven talent as screenwriters is an unbeatable asset that will give the series the necessary dramatic, epic tone to set it apart from other medical dramas.”