Abacus Media Rights Acquires Rights To ‘The Masked Singer UK’

Abacus Media Rights picked up the international distribution rights for the finished tape version of The Masked Singer UK.

Produced by Bandicoot Scotland, the first season of The Masked Singer UK reached 6.6 million viewers on ITV. Based on a format from South Korea, the entertainment series finds 12 famous celebrities competing to pull off the best performance while their identity is concealed by a mask. Hosted by Joel Dommett, season one of the UK version had a celebrity panel that included Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Ken Jeong.

Season two will launch December 26, 2020, with British comedian Mo Gilligan joining as a panelist.

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR, said, “We are delighted to be working with Bandicoot and Argonon on a series which is really hitting the right spot at this difficult time. The Masked Singer is innovative, fun and colorful primetime entertainment for all ages. The top-secret nature of the high-caliber and well-known casts, right up to each episode’s reveal, keeps viewers totally engaged throughout.”