Up The Ladder: European Audiovisual Observatory

Pauline Durand-Vialle has been elected as Advisory Committee chair of the European Audiovisual Observatory, the Strasbourg-based organization that provides information on Europe’s audiovisual industry.

Durand-Vialle has served as CEO of the Federation of European Film Directors (FERA) since February 2014. She assumes the chair position from Elena Lai, who held the role from 2019-2020. Lai is a former Secretary General of the European Coordination of Independent TV Producers (CEPI).

Durand Vialle commented that she was looking forward to “helping to advise the Observatory in providing much needed data and analysis, particularly in the current climate of the pandemic and its potentially devastating effects on our industry’s creatively and culturally diverse ecosystem.”