NAB Show 2021 Confirms 540+ Exhibitors And New Pavilions

NAB Show confirmed that more than 540 companies have signed up to exhibit at next year’s event, which will take place from October 9-13, 2021.

Held annually in April, NAB Show was rescheduled for October 2021. Major brands have made early commitments to exhibit as part of the show’s expansive exhibit hall, where the latest products and technologies will be on display. The companies that have registered thus far represent over 31 countries, from China and Germany to India and Uruguay.

In addition to the exhibition hall, NAB Show 2021 will also feature CineCentral, which will serve as a hub for developments in pre-production, production, and post-production. Additional highlights include The Streaming Experience, a showcase of all things streaming, and the Future of Delivery, which will explore the intersection of content, marketing, and technology.

Chris Brown, executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations at NAB, commented, “The enthusiastic response from our stakeholders affirms the value the industry places in NAB Show and ensures that participants can count on seeing the most influential companies and industry leaders in Las Vegas next October.”

Eric Trabb, senior vice president of Business Development at NAB, added, “Research indicates that our partners, attendees and audience are eager to return to major in-person shows, and we are encouraged by the industry’s early engagement. Despite the uncertain environment, the initial demand has exceeded our expectations and points to an exciting return for NAB Show.”