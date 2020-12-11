From Italy, Raffaele Annecchino Now Heads VCNI

Born in Ivrea, Italy, Raffaele Annecchino has been appointed president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, effective immediately.

Annecchino succeeds David Lynn, who is stepping down. He will oversee all of ViacomCBS’s media networks and related businesses outside the U.S. He will be responsible for networks across six continents, including Channel 5 in the U.K., Telefe in Argentina, Network 10 in Australia and Colors in India through a joint venture with Viacom18. He will also work with ViacomCBS’s global streaming organization to help guide the continued international rollout of Pluto TV and the launch of Paramount Plus in 2021.

The 49-year-old Annecchino now reports to ViacomCBS president and CEO Bob Bakish, and he will be based between Madrid, Spain and New York City.