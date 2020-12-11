Flying COVID-Free

To avoid being quarantined upon arrival to one’s destination, Alitalia, the national Italian airlines, now requires all passengers to and from Rome to show a negative COVID test before boarding the plane.

Three types of tests are permitted: Molecular and antigen (rapid) done 48 hours before boarding, and rapid test done at the airport.

The procedure avoids the risk of passengers being infected onboard. To protect from boarding with false negative tests, a second test (antigen) will be done at the Rome airport for flight AZ609 (arriving from New York, JFK). For flight AZ608 (arriving from Rome), a second test is required in New York after a three-day quarantine (done on the fourth day from arrival, and if negative, no further quarantine is necessary).