APC Kids Signs On New Int’l Licensing Agents For ‘Kid-E-Cats’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment unit of APC Studios, signed on a trio of licensing agents for CTC Media’s Kid-E-Cats.

Kid-E-Cats will be represented by El Ocho in Spain and Portugal, Lisans A.S in Turkey, and WP Brands in Australia and New Zealand. In Turkey, Minika has broadcasted the animated series since August 2020. Spanish broadcaster RTVE has aired the series on Clan since May. Meanwhile, the series has been available on Nick Jr. in Portugal and Australia since 2018.

Kid-E-Cats revolves around three kittens: Cookie, Pudding, and their kid sister Candy. These three kittens are ready to jump into action with endless amounts of enthusiasm and energy, and they share some of the most absurdly funny problem-solving suggestions.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, commented, “Kid-E-Cats is hugely popular across Europe and Australia, and we are committed to building on this success with new licensing partnerships that will give children the chance to further engage with the show off-screen. We are delighted to have such well-established agents on board to help build the Kid-E-Cats consumer products offering in these important territories.”