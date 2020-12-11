All3media International Teams Up With ARD Degeto For ‘Van Der Valk’ S2

All3media International partnered with Company Pictures and co-commissioner ARD Degeto for a second season of Van Der Valk.

Co-produced with Masterpiece in the U.S. and ITV in the U.K., Van Der Valk stars Marc Warren as a street-smart detective solving mysterious crimes alongside his dynamic team. Chris Murray will continue to serve as writer and showrunner of the new three-part installment.

The independent distributor also confirmed new sales for the first season. European broadcasters include Discovery in Italy, NRK in Norway, and TV2 in Denmark, among others. Additional deals have been inked in Poland, Lithuania, Italian-speaking Switzerland, Finland, Flemish Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo and Slovenia.

NHK picked up the series in Japan. Meanwhile, ViuTVsix acquired it for Hong Kong. Additional deals in Asia include Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

All3media International also closed deals with DirecTV in Latin America and BBC Global Channels in Africa.

Louise Pedersen, CEO at All3media International, said, “The number of deals confirmed for Van Der Valk highlights the strong demand in Europe and beyond for two-hour detective dramas. Our clients are always on the look-out for high-quality, well-made primetime drama that appeals to a wide audience – and Van Der Valk fits the bill perfectly. We’re delighted to reunite with ARD Degeto, Masterpiece, ITV and Company Pictures on this international co-production, and I know our first-season broadcasters – and their viewers – will be eagerly anticipating more intriguing investigations.”