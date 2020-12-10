Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay France announced Jean-Louis Blot as the new CEO of EndemolShine Production.

Blot will spearhead the business’s unscripted operations and drive a strong pipeline of IP for local and global clients. In 2008, he created BBC Worldwide Productions, and more recently, he led the creation of Warner Bros. International Television Production France.

Francois de Brugada, CEO of Banijay France, stated, “We are very happy to have Jean-Louis joining the Banijay adventure. For the past 10 years, he has demonstrated a strong ability in anticipating trends in the French market and strategically capitalizing on growth and success opportunities. With the know-how and creativity of EndemolShine Production, the amazing tank of ideas that is the Banijay catalogue, and Jean-Louis leading, I am confident in our company’s future!”