Tubi To Premiere Mexican Film ‘Consciencia’

Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment, will premiere Consciencia on December 16, 2020, in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. on Tubi en Español.

Shot entirely in Mexico, Consciencia depicts a middle-aged writer who is diagnosed with an eye disease that triggers memories of his former partner. Rubén Zamora plays Arthur as he seeks a quiet life, but memories of his past relationship intrude on his new relationship with Elizabeth.

Written and directed by Sergio Peña, Consciencia won a Platinum Remi Award at the 52nd Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival. The film also was recognized with honors at the 30 Girona Film Festival and the IndieFEST Film Awards.

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, said, “Consciencia reflects Tubi’s ongoing commitment to international cinema and some of the most imaginative storytellers from around the world. We’re excited to debut to our viewers this intriguing story of reflection and self-perception that reflects the cutting edge of Mexican filmmaking.”