Kanal D Drama To Broadcast Across 13 Countries By End Of 2020

Kanal D International (KDI), the global business arm of Demirören Media, confirmed that Kanal D Drama will have aired in a total of 13 countries by the end of 2020.

The Kanal D International Networks B2C brand became available in France, Albania, and Kosovo this year. Kanal D Drama reached Albania and Kosovo audiences with the cooperation of Tring. In France, the brand launched on SFR and Free platforms.

Kanal D Drama is also available in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and the U.S., where it recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.

Kerim Emrah Turna, executive director at Kanal D International, commented, “Kanal D Drama is the first Turkish Drama channel established ever and the first channel entered US market with the technical and distribution partnership of THEMA America. After this success in 2019, Kanal D Drama started presenting 24 hours of Turkish Drama in France and Albania in 2020. We are very happy to announce that Kanal D International continues successfully to widen the business operations with ‘Kanal D Drama’ brand since 2018.”