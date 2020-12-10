Gusto Worldwide Media announced that its newest show One Big Recipe has started production.
Hosted by Montreal chef Kim Lallouz, One Big Recipe instructs audiences how to pull off a four-course dinner all in an afternoon. The show follows chef Lallouz as she combines four different recipes, from prep work to plating, to produce one master list for a stunning feast. Chef Kim Lallouz opened her first business, Miss Prêt à Manger, in 2010. She has since opened several restaurants and starred in the cooking show Les Garden-Partys de Kimberly in 2016.
Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “With the integration of second-screen shooting, we continue to push the food-genre and evolve our content in-house as seen in our latest show, One Big Recipe. If you’ve ever been intimidated by preparing a four-course meal, fear not, One Big Recipe is here!”
