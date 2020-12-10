Gusto Worldwide Media Starts Production On ‘One Big Recipe’

Gusto Worldwide Media announced that its newest show One Big Recipe has started production.

Hosted by Montreal chef Kim Lallouz, One Big Recipe instructs audiences how to pull off a four-course dinner all in an afternoon. The show follows chef Lallouz as she combines four different recipes, from prep work to plating, to produce one master list for a stunning feast. Chef Kim Lallouz opened her first business, Miss Prêt à Manger, in 2010. She has since opened several restaurants and starred in the cooking show Les Garden-Partys de Kimberly in 2016.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “With the integration of second-screen shooting, we continue to push the food-genre and evolve our content in-house as seen in our latest show, One Big Recipe. If you’ve ever been intimidated by preparing a four-course meal, fear not, One Big Recipe is here!”