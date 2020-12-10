All3media International Picks Up ‘Total Control’

All3media International closed a deal with Blackfella Films for Total Control.

The independent distributor will manage worldwide sales of Total Control, which was co-created by Rachel Griffiths with Deborah Mailman. The political thriller tells the compelling story of Alex Irving, an Indigenous woman who is brought on for a government role as part of a cynical power play.

Total Control originally debuted on ABC Australia and has been commissioned for a second season. Blackfella Films is currently in development on the new season, which will shoot in 2021.

Keshet International will maintain tape and format rights to the first season in North America.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3media International, remarked, “We’re excited to partner with Blackfella Films on Total Control – and congratulate Darren, Rachel and the team on their recent MIPCOM award. This intelligent contemporary drama plays into the timely, global issue of black and First Nation rights, as Alex’s journey to represent her Australian Indigenous community at the top level of politics becomes fraught with game play and complexity.”