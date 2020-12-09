The History Channel Japan To Debut ‘Tokyo Legacy’

The History Channel Japan will premiere Tokyo Legacy across 20 Asian markets on December 20, 2020.

Directed by Chris Humphrey, the A+E Networks Japan local production tracks the history of the city’s evolution from post-war 1940s to present-day events. The documentary features interviews with international scholars, researchers, historians, sociologists, and economists, among others. In addition to the poignant testimony from key opinion leaders, the production highlights valuable archival footage.

John Flanagan, general manager of A+E Networks Japan, commented, “Tokyo Legacy is the first comprehensive documentary film about the post-war history of Tokyo to present day. It’s an uplifting story that chronicles the ups and downs of Tokyo, while highlighting the metropolis’ resilience to make a comeback. I would like to express and extend my sincere gratitude to all of the interviewees that took time to talk to us and help us create this incredible story of courage and growth.”